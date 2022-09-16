Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,193 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3,196.6% in the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 12,051 shares during the last quarter. Laraway Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $891,000. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $705,000. True North Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $3,238,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $566,000.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $46.52 and a one year high of $54.97. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.67.

