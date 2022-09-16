SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.78.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SCPL. Wedbush raised shares of SciPlay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $14.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded SciPlay from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on SciPlay from $13.50 to $12.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of SciPlay from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd.

Institutional Trading of SciPlay

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the first quarter worth $80,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of SciPlay during the 2nd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the second quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.66% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Stock Performance

SCPL stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. SciPlay has a one year low of $10.75 and a one year high of $22.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.03.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. SciPlay had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 2.94%. The firm had revenue of $160.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.62 million. Research analysts forecast that SciPlay will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SciPlay Company Profile



SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms in North America and internationally. It offers social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Quick Hit Slots, 88 Fortunes Slots, MONOPOLY Slots, and Hot Shot Casino, as well as casual games comprising Bingo Showdown, Solitaire Pets Adventure, and Backgammon Live.

