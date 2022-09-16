Scotiabank Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$44.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Eight Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$63.85 to C$53.70 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$71.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Stelco from C$51.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$75.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$53.77.

Stelco Trading Down 2.3 %

Stelco stock opened at C$33.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$35.31 and a 200 day moving average price of C$40.68. Stelco has a 52 week low of C$30.20 and a 52 week high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.02, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.33.

Stelco Announces Dividend

Stelco Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.84%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

