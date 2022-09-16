ScPrime (SCP) Price Down 9.5% Over Last Week

ScPrime (SCP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One ScPrime coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. ScPrime has a total market capitalization of $9.81 million and $12,239.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ScPrime has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ScPrime alerts:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Nano (XNO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004234 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ScPrime

SCP is a coin. Its launch date was October 30th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,258,218 coins. ScPrime’s official website is scpri.me. The Reddit community for ScPrime is /r/ScPrime/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @ScPrimeCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime is designed to be business-grade cloud storage based on a sharing economy model where anyone may provide storage capacity to create a distributed “datacenter” while earning income. The result is higher data security, durability, and performance at a lower cost than traditional cloud services.”

ScPrime can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Probit and Whitebit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ScPrime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ScPrime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ScPrime and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.