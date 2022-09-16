Sculptor Capital LP Acquires 250,000 Shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in shares of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 2.00% of Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I worth $4,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

NASDAQ GVCI opened at $10.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.03. Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.14.

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Profile

Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, share purchase, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on identifying, acquiring, and managing a business in the financial technology sector.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GVCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Visor Financial Technology Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.