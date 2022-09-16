Sculptor Capital LP Buys 107,398 Shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GHAC – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,398 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.78% of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition worth $4,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GHAC. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $6,266,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,420,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 363,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,000 after acquiring an additional 169,089 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition in the first quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition by 5.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 790,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,102 shares during the last quarter. 65.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition alerts:

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Price Performance

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $9.88.

About Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition

Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire companies in the gaming and hospitality sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming & Hospitality Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.