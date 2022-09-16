Sculptor Capital LP Buys New Stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 529,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,000. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 3.29% of Better World Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BWAC. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 171.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Better World Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth $262,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 3.2% in the first quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 67,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 129.9% in the first quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 206,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 116,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Better World Acquisition by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Better World Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BWAC opened at $10.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.31. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

