Sculptor Capital LP Grows Stock Position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ:FTVI – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 502,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.47% of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTVI. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter worth $196,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $273,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the first quarter valued at $533,000. Finally, Fifth Lane Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI in the fourth quarter valued at $735,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Stock Performance

Shares of FTVI stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85.

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

FinTech Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses providing technological services to the financial services industry.

