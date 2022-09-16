Sculptor Capital LP Has $6.29 Million Position in Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC)

Sculptor Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:JYAC – Get Rating) by 312.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 639,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 484,939 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 5.89% of Jiya Acquisition worth $6,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arena Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $49,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Jiya Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 13.7% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 117,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the period. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Jiya Acquisition by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 976,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after buying an additional 24,013 shares during the period. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jiya Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JYAC opened at $9.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.87. Jiya Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Jiya Acquisition Company Profile

Jiya Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the biopharmaceutical sector. Jiya Acquisition Corp.

