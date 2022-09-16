Sculptor Capital LP Has $6.86 Million Stock Holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its holdings in Tailwind Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWND – Get Rating) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 692,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,761 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 1.66% of Tailwind Acquisition worth $6,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,628,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,021,000 after acquiring an additional 539,416 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,111,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,001,000 after acquiring an additional 323,084 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tailwind Acquisition by 334.6% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 869,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after acquiring an additional 669,206 shares during the last quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd raised its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 812,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,041,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in Tailwind Acquisition by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 533,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,247,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TWND opened at $10.02 on Friday. Tailwind Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Tailwind Acquisition Profile

Tailwind Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the consumer internet, digital media, and marketing technology sectors.

