Sculptor Capital LP Has $7.12 Million Stake in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA)

Sculptor Capital LP raised its position in LDH Growth Corp I (NASDAQ:LDHA – Get Rating) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 726,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232,124 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned 2.53% of LDH Growth Corp I worth $7,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 433,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,246,000 after purchasing an additional 208,667 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 646,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,331,000 after purchasing an additional 497,000 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I by 1,045.7% in the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 571,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after purchasing an additional 521,743 shares during the period. Omni Event Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $934,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LDH Growth Corp I in the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

LDH Growth Corp I Price Performance

LDHA opened at $9.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.80. LDH Growth Corp I has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $10.40.

LDH Growth Corp I Company Profile

LDH Growth Corp I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in a technology-enabled sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

