Sculptor Capital LP Increases Position in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA)

Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in Orion Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:OHPA – Get Rating) by 133.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354,177 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned about 1.20% of Orion Acquisition worth $6,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 27,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 9,686 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 50,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orion Acquisition by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 110,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 10,424 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Orion Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $2,485,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Orion Acquisition by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,746,000 after buying an additional 102,103 shares during the last quarter. 46.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orion Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of OHPA stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Orion Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $12.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.80.

About Orion Acquisition

Orion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

