Sculptor Capital LP Raises Stock Holdings in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII)

Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (NASDAQ:KIII – Get Rating) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 303,151 shares during the quarter. Sculptor Capital LP owned approximately 1.68% of Kismet Acquisition Three worth $5,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KIII. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 7,750.4% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,433,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402,626 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 28.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,635,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,979,000 after purchasing an additional 360,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,283,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after purchasing an additional 44,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three by 4.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 805,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,890,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Kismet Acquisition Three Price Performance

NASDAQ:KIII opened at $9.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.80. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a one year low of $9.64 and a one year high of $9.92.

About Kismet Acquisition Three

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a share exchange, share reconstruction, and amalgamation, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

