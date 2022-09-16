Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) PT Lowered to $38.00

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.35% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBCF. B. Riley lowered their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Stock Performance

SBCF stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $30.01 and a 12-month high of $39.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.82.

Insider Transactions at Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida ( NASDAQ:SBCF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 29.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $90,190.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,020,885.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 169,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,109,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 143,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,429,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,247,000 after acquiring an additional 17,702 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 64,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 389.8% during the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 296,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after buying an additional 236,015 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.15% of the company’s stock.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

(Get Rating)

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.