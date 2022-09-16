Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Coverage Initiated at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STX. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.48.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $62.58 on Tuesday. Seagate Technology has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53, a PEG ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.89.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.