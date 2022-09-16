Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target Increased to $160.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) had its target price upped by SVB Leerink from $152.00 to $160.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SGEN. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Seagen from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $179.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a market perform rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $180.36.

Get Seagen alerts:

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $141.31 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $166.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41. Seagen has a 52 week low of $105.43 and a 52 week high of $192.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Insider Activity at Seagen

Seagen ( NASDAQ:SGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Seagen will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.46, for a total transaction of $127,775.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,752,443.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 44,972 shares of company stock valued at $8,000,443. Insiders own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGEN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 281,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,596,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Seagen by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Seagen by 103.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 184,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,588,000 after acquiring an additional 94,241 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Seagen by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,410,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Seagen in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.