Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.

Get IDEX alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.

IDEX Price Performance

IEX opened at $205.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.40 and a 200 day moving average of $194.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. IDEX has a 52-week low of $172.18 and a 52-week high of $240.33.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IDEX

(Get Rating)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.