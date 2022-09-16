Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on IDEX Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 15th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for IDEX’s current full-year earnings is $7.94 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for IDEX’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.65 EPS.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on IEX. Loop Capital decreased their target price on IDEX from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of IDEX from $219.00 to $228.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $229.00 to $188.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.91.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. IDEX had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 17.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of IDEX by 120.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of IDEX by 416.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
