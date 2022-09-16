Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on PPG Industries, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of PPG Industries in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings per share of $6.65 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.74. The consensus estimate for PPG Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.75 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PPG Industries

NYSE:PPG opened at $120.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.50. PPG Industries has a fifty-two week low of $107.06 and a fifty-two week high of $177.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.52.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 341,684 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,654,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $539,330,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

