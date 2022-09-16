Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Stepan’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Stepan in a report released on Wednesday, September 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.71. The consensus estimate for Stepan’s current full-year earnings is $6.86 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Stepan’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Get Stepan alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SCL. TheStreet upgraded Stepan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Stepan from $147.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Stepan Stock Up 0.2 %

SCL opened at $96.98 on Friday. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $95.03 and a fifty-two week high of $129.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.02 and a 200-day moving average of $103.66.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.40. Stepan had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $751.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 0.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 3.4% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 13.5% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stepan by 187.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Stepan news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 400 shares of Stepan stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.17, for a total value of $46,068.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,272 shares in the company, valued at $376,836.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jason Scott Keiper bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.45 per share, for a total transaction of $56,225.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,804.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,199 shares of company stock worth $247,287 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 20.58%.

Stepan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used as principal ingredients in consumer and industrial cleaning products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Stepan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stepan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.