Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.50.

Several research firms have recently commented on SECYF. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, August 19th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

SECYF stock opened at $4.48 on Friday. Secure Energy Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.13 and a fifty-two week high of $5.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.74.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.