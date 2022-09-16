Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.50.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SES. Raymond James increased their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Insider Activity at Secure Energy Services

In other news, Director Rene Amirault purchased 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.64 per share, with a total value of C$54,727.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 445,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,515,615.47.

Secure Energy Services Trading Up 0.7 %

TSE:SES opened at C$6.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.59, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of C$4.05 and a one year high of C$7.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.92 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.08.

Secure Energy Services (TSE:SES – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$355.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$320.30 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Secure Energy Services will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Secure Energy Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.0075 per share. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Secure Energy Services’s payout ratio is -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Company Profile

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

