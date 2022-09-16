Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) Price Hits $0.0000

Secured MoonRat Token (SMRAT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. One Secured MoonRat Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Secured MoonRat Token has traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar. Secured MoonRat Token has a total market cap of $830,367.58 and $10,284.00 worth of Secured MoonRat Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 312.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15,645.71 or 0.78609637 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 592.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.37 or 0.00102349 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005025 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002382 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00832636 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Secured MoonRat Token Profile

Secured MoonRat Token’s official Twitter account is @MoonRatFinance.

Secured MoonRat Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secured MoonRat Token directly using U.S. dollars.

