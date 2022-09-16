SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Shares Gap Down to $9.82

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.82, but opened at $9.57. SecureWorks shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 526 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SecureWorks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.29.

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 6.81% and a negative net margin of 13.62%. The business had revenue of $116.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that SecureWorks Corp. will post -1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.04 per share, for a total transaction of $118,249.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 395,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,454.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 72,708 shares of company stock worth $796,921 in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SecureWorks during the 2nd quarter worth about $348,000. Corton Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 113.7% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 23,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 12,670 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SecureWorks by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 172,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 41,035 shares in the last quarter. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

