Seedify.fund Market Capitalization Hits $82.88 Million (SFUND)

Seedify.fund (SFUND) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. During the last seven days, Seedify.fund has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Seedify.fund coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.32 or 0.00011733 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Seedify.fund has a total market capitalization of $82.88 million and $3.16 million worth of Seedify.fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 266.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,618.62 or 0.23392578 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 550.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.67 or 0.00104689 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00838789 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Seedify.fund Coin Profile

Seedify.fund’s genesis date was February 25th, 2021. Seedify.fund’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,777,131 coins. Seedify.fund’s official Twitter account is @seedifyfund. The official website for Seedify.fund is seedify.fund.

Buying and Selling Seedify.fund

According to CryptoCompare, “Seedify.fund is a seed fund & decentralized incubator, empowering the next innovations of the blockchain ecosystem, through community-driven governance, feedback, and involvement mechanisms.Any entrepreneur/innovator can submit their projects to Seedify.fund DAO project proposals, get voted by the community, and get their seed fund as well as enter our incubation program.At Seedify.fund, stakers and our community members who involve in the success of the projects that get their seed fund and incubated through community votings, receive reward tokens from selected projects, creating a DeFi seed fund mechanism.”

