Seele-N (SEELE) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $4.78 Million

Seele-N (SEELE) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 16th. Seele-N has a market cap of $6.97 million and approximately $4.78 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Seele-N has traded 11.3% lower against the US dollar. One Seele-N coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005131 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,477.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004965 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00058763 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012888 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005133 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005487 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00064850 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00079126 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.
Seele-N Profile
SEELE is a coin. Its genesis date was May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,592,066 coins. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @SeeleTech. Seele-N’s official website is seele.pro.
Seele-N Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.
