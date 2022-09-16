Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Gap Down to $9.73

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.73, but opened at $9.47. Seer shares last traded at $8.98, with a volume of 983 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SEER shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Seer from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Seer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $20.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th.

Get Seer alerts:

Seer Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $533.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seer

Seer ( NASDAQ:SEER Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. Seer had a negative net margin of 695.94% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 171.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Seer, Inc. will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SEER. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Seer by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,170,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,071,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Seer by 433.3% during the fourth quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,248,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Seer by 29.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,175,000 after buying an additional 337,801 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Seer by 360.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 213,288 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its holdings in Seer by 5.2% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,293,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,192,000 after purchasing an additional 163,550 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Seer

(Get Rating)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products to decode the secrets of the proteome. It develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that allows researchers to conduct proteomic studies in therapeutic and diagnostic research, and clinical trials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.