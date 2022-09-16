SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Receives $60.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “mkt perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of SEI Investments to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

SEI Investments Price Performance

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.74 on Tuesday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $51.07 and a 12 month high of $65.22. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.26.

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The company had revenue of $481.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 576,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,802,964.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $836,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,208.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dennis Mcgonigle sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total value of $1,930,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 576,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,802,964.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,083,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,042,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 312.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,068 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 24,285 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in shares of SEI Investments by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 72,767 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 10,658 shares during the period. 70.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

