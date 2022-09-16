Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Price Down 15.3% This Week

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar. Seigniorage Shares has a market cap of $131,996.05 and $38,817.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Seigniorage Shares

Seigniorage Shares launched on September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,395,279 coins. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Seigniorage Shares is dollarprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network.”

