Sempra (NYSE:SRE) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $184.00 to $189.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Sempra from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sempra from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $172.11.

Sempra Stock Performance

Sempra stock opened at $170.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.66 and a 200-day moving average of $160.20. The firm has a market cap of $53.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.67. Sempra has a 1-year low of $119.56 and a 1-year high of $176.47.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. Sempra’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sempra will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Sempra’s payout ratio is 128.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sempra

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,741,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,000,160,000 after acquiring an additional 217,594 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,520,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,449,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,800,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,825,114,000 after acquiring an additional 305,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sempra by 1.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,852,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,160,724,000 after acquiring an additional 201,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sempra by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,124,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $942,388,000 after acquiring an additional 466,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Company Profile

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

