Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov Sells 9,000 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,960.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, September 13th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 45,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $520,200.00.
- On Wednesday, September 7th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $55,798.00.
- On Monday, June 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00.
Semrush Stock Performance
Shares of SEMR stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
SEMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.
Semrush Company Profile
Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.
