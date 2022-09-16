Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR) CFO Evgeny Fetisov Sells 9,000 Shares

Semrush Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $109,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,960.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Evgeny Fetisov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 45,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total transaction of $520,200.00.

On Wednesday, September 7th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 4,600 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $55,798.00.

On Monday, June 27th, Evgeny Fetisov sold 2,000 shares of Semrush stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total transaction of $28,440.00.

Semrush Stock Performance

Shares of SEMR stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.63. Semrush Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.41 and a 12-month high of $28.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Semrush

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Semrush by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 91.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 22.3% in the first quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Semrush by 0.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,355,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Semrush by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 5,433 shares in the last quarter. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Semrush from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Semrush from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Semrush currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

Semrush Company Profile

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

