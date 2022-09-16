Serum Price Reaches $0.77 (SRM)

Serum (SRM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Serum has a total market capitalization of $203.43 million and approximately $19.73 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Serum coin can currently be bought for $0.77 or 0.00003929 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Serum has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Serum alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 215.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,984.88 or 0.25347581 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 589.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.46 or 0.00104045 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005085 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00842172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum launched on August 11th, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 263,244,669 coins. The official website for Serum is projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Serum

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Serum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Serum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Serum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.