SES AI (NYSE:SES) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.81% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of SES stock opened at $5.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92. SES AI has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $11.47.

In other news, CFO Jing Nealis sold 30,000 shares of SES AI stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.72, for a total value of $141,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,596,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,221.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 112,434 shares of company stock worth $538,078 in the last ninety days. 12.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SES. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $285,211,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $30,343,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $12,406,000. Finally, Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI in the 1st quarter worth $10,851,000. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

