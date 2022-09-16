Sether (SETH) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,883.00

Sether (SETH) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. Sether has a total market capitalization of $555,329.89 and $1,883.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sether has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Sether coin can now be purchased for $0.0276 or 0.00000140 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sether alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005065 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,787.48 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00004876 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00058100 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012686 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005476 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00064849 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00078404 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sether

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sether should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sether Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sether and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.