Seven Group Holdings Limited (SVW) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Seven Group Holdings Limited (ASX:SVW – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, September 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th.

Seven Group Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.16.

Get Seven Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seven Group news, insider Katherine(Kate) Farrar bought 5,999 shares of Seven Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$16.71 ($11.69) per share, with a total value of A$100,243.29 ($70,100.20).

Seven Group Company Profile

Seven Group Holdings Limited engages in the heavy equipment sales and service, equipment hire, building products and construction materials, media, broadcasting, and energy assets businesses. It operates through WesTrac, Coates, Boral, Energy, Media Investments, and Other Investments segments. The company operates as a Caterpillar dealer providing heavy equipment sales and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Seven Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seven Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.