SF Capital Price Hits $0.0001 on Exchanges (SFCP)

SF Capital (SFCP) traded down 36.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 16th. SF Capital has a total market cap of $11,330.23 and approximately $2.00 worth of SF Capital was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SF Capital has traded down 38.9% against the US dollar. One SF Capital coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 488.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,523.13 or 0.22841111 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 555% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00104853 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002325 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.62 or 0.00836379 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About SF Capital
SF Capital’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,500 coins. SF Capital’s official Twitter account is @SfcpCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. SF Capital’s official website is www.sfcapital.io.
SF Capital Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for SF Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SF Capital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.