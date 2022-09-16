Shaftesbury (LON:SHB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $393.04

Shaftesbury PLC (LON:SHB – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 393.04 ($4.75) and last traded at GBX 398 ($4.81), with a volume of 53899 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 402.60 ($4.86).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Shaftesbury from GBX 654 ($7.90) to GBX 537 ($6.49) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 627.83 ($7.59).
Shaftesbury Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 384.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 469.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 542.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.58, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 6.40.
Insider Transactions at Shaftesbury
Shaftesbury Company Profile
Shaftesbury is a Real Estate Investment Trust which invests exclusively in the liveliest parts of London's West End. Focused on food, beverage, retail and leisure, our portfolio is clustered mainly in Carnaby, Seven Dials and Chinatown, but also includes substantial ownerships in East and West Covent Garden, Soho and Fitzrovia.
See Also
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- Why Medical Products Maker Repligen May Be A Potential Buy
- At 10%, Is Arbor Realty Trust Dividend Worth It?
- Investors Should Tune Into RF Industries
Receive News & Ratings for Shaftesbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaftesbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.