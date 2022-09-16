Shardus Tops 1-Day Volume of $26,940.00 (ULT)

Shardus (ULT) traded up 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last seven days, Shardus has traded 39.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Shardus has a total market capitalization of $6.64 million and $26,940.00 worth of Shardus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shardus coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- MXC (MXC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000356 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006112 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00233253 BTC.
- VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000093 BTC.
- QUINADS (QUIN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- AiLink Token (ALI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- OWNDATA (OWN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 1,775.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitether (BTR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.
Shardus Profile
Shardus (ULT) is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2018. Shardus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,056,760 coins. Shardus’ official message board is medium.com/@Shardus. The Reddit community for Shardus is https://reddit.com/r/Shardus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Shardus’ official Twitter account is @Ultiledgerio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shardus is shardus.com.
Shardus Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shardus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shardus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shardus using one of the exchanges listed above.
