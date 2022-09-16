Sheesha Finance [ERC20] 24 Hour Volume Hits $512,927.00 (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded 9.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. In the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can currently be bought for $18.12 or 0.00091476 BTC on major exchanges. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a total market cap of $390,324.91 and approximately $512,927.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Sheesha Finance [ERC20] alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 532.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,787.10 or 0.19120287 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005049 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005050 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.76 or 0.00836911 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020953 BTC.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Profile

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was first traded on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Participating in Sheesha Finance is a straightforward approach known as a liquidity generation event. This event allows anyone to participate by contributing ETH/BNB and receiving a portion of Liquidity Provision (LP) tokens in the process. These tokens can be staked and should be for a variety of benefits. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sheesha Finance [ERC20] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.