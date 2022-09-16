Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $380,401.32 (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a total market cap of $380,401.32 and $401,954.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 18.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.66 or 0.00088707 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 309.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15,588.31 or 0.78311023 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 590.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00102418 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005024 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002380 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.60 or 0.00831914 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Sheesha Finance [ERC20]
Sheesha Finance [ERC20] launched on March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.
Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sheesha Finance [ERC20] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sheesha Finance [ERC20] using one of the exchanges listed above.
