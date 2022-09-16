Shell (LON:SHEL) PT Set at GBX 3,200 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,200 ($38.67) target price on Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SHEL. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) target price on Shell in a report on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 2,800 ($33.83) price objective on Shell in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($36.25) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,779 ($33.58) target price on shares of Shell in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,000 ($36.25) price target on shares of Shell in a report on Thursday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,831.40 ($34.21).

Shell stock opened at GBX 2,314.50 ($27.97) on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,183.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,172.05. The firm has a market cap of £167.51 billion and a PE ratio of 564.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10. Shell has a 52-week low of GBX 1,282.78 ($15.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,459.24 ($29.72).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,097.56%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

