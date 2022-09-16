Shield Protocol (SHIELD) Price Tops $0.30 on Major Exchanges

Shield Protocol (SHIELD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 16th. In the last week, Shield Protocol has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar. One Shield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00001499 BTC on exchanges. Shield Protocol has a total market capitalization of $73,113.26 and approximately $30.00 worth of Shield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Shield Protocol Profile

Shield Protocol launched on October 26th, 2021. Shield Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 244,499 coins. Shield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @shield2protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shield Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Shield is a Security Provider and a Rewards Earning Platform. Telegram | Medium | Github | Instagram Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shield Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

