SHIELD (XSH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $70,971.53

SHIELD (XSH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. SHIELD has a market capitalization of $70,971.53 and $4.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SHIELD has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SHIELD

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SHIELD is www.shield-coin.com. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@shieldxsh.

SHIELD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

