Shih Tzu Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $901,160.69 (SHIH)

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One Shih Tzu coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Shih Tzu has a market capitalization of $901,160.69 and $18,351.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Shih Tzu has traded 23.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 537.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,811.00 or 0.19253257 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005053 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.78 or 0.00837516 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00020966 BTC.

Shih Tzu Profile

Shih Tzu was first traded on April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken. The official website for Shih Tzu is www.shih-tzu.org.

Buying and Selling Shih Tzu

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shih Tzu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shih Tzu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

