Short Interest in Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF) Rises By 130.0%

Aalberts (OTCMKTS:AALBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, an increase of 130.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oddo Bhf cut Aalberts from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €40.00 ($40.82) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Aalberts from €80.00 ($81.63) to €64.00 ($65.31) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Aalberts from €54.00 ($55.10) to €52.00 ($53.06) in a report on Friday, July 22nd.

Aalberts Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AALBF opened at $40.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.11. Aalberts has a 12 month low of $36.10 and a 12 month high of $65.40.

Aalberts Company Profile

Aalberts N.V. engineers mission-critical technologies. The company operates in two segments: Building Technology and Industrial Technology. The Building Technology segment develops, manufactures, and monitors hydronic flow control systems for heating and cooling to enhance the energy efficiency; and develops, designs, and manufactures integrated piping systems to distribute and regulate water or gas flows in heating, cooling, water, gas, and sprinkler systems in eco-friendly buildings and industrial niches.

