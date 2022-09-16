Short Interest in Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Drops By 52.1%

Aena S.M.E., S.A. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,500 shares, a drop of 52.1% from the August 15th total of 109,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 105.0 days.

Aena S.M.E. Price Performance

OTCMKTS ANNSF opened at $115.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.71 and its 200 day moving average is $140.75. Aena S.M.E. has a 12 month low of $112.40 and a 12 month high of $179.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANNSF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €162.00 ($165.31) to €158.00 ($161.22) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Grupo Santander upgraded Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €130.00 ($132.65) price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Aena S.M.E. from €130.00 ($132.65) to €131.00 ($133.67) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Aena S.M.E. from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.29.

Aena S.M.E. Company Profile

Aena S.M.E., SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation, maintenance, management, and administration of airport infrastructures and heliports in Spain, Brazil, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and Colombia. The company operates through Airports, Real Estate Services, International, and SCAIRM segments.

