Short Interest in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Decreases By 47.1%

Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,600 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the August 15th total of 52,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Akari Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKTX. Hikari Power Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 130,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 41,006 shares during the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Akari Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 758,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 91,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Akari Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

Akari Therapeutics Price Performance

AKTX opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.13. Akari Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Akari Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKTX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akari Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, September 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Akari Therapeutics Company Profile

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing advanced therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is nomacopan, a second-generation complement inhibitor that prevents inflammatory and prothrombotic activities, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, Guillain-Barré syndrome, hematopoietic stem cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy, and bullous pemphigoid.

