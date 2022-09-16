Short Interest in Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW) Increases By 64.9%

Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,400 shares, an increase of 64.9% from the August 15th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Altitude Acquisition

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Altitude Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altitude Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ALTUW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 252,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Altitude Acquisition Trading Down 21.1 %

NASDAQ ALTUW opened at $0.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.08. Altitude Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.91.

