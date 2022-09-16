Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Expands By 223.2%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, a growth of 223.2% from the August 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boliden AB (publ) from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 370 to SEK 360 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 385 to SEK 390 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.25.

Shares of Boliden AB (publ) stock opened at $64.50 on Friday. Boliden AB has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $108.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.13.

Boliden AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:BDNNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

