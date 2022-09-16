Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Drops By 45.2%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 847,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,646.0 days.
Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance
Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.
About Cleanaway Waste Management
