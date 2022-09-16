Short Interest in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF) Drops By 45.2%

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited (OTCMKTS:TSPCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a drop of 45.2% from the August 15th total of 847,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4,646.0 days.

Cleanaway Waste Management Stock Performance

Shares of Cleanaway Waste Management stock opened at $1.86 on Friday. Cleanaway Waste Management has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $2.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.03.

About Cleanaway Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Cleanaway Waste Management Limited provides waste management, industrial, and environmental services in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Solid Waste Services, Industrial & Waste Services, and Liquid Waste & Health Services. It offers commercial and industrial, municipal, and residential collection services for various types of solid waste streams, including general waste, recyclables, construction, and demolition waste, as well as medical and washroom services.

