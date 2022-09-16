Short Interest in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Rises By 300.0%

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 300.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Selling Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSAQ. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. now owns 201,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition by 671.4% during the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,928,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678,598 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Direct Selling Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $350,000. Arena Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $196,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Direct Selling Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,511,000. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Direct Selling Acquisition Stock Performance

DSAQ stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.03. Direct Selling Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $10.12.

About Direct Selling Acquisition

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on searching businesses within the direct selling industry.

